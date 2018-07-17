TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — A missing Baltimore County teen was found dead inside a vacant home in Baltimore.

According to county police, 18-year-old Devon Peter Ireland of the 11900 block of Thurloe Drive in Timonium was reported missing on July 1.

Family members and police searched for Ireland and on July 16, his family was told he was inside a vacant home on Washburn Avenue.

Baltimore Police responded to the home on June 29 and located an 18-year-old man deceased inside the home.

According to investigators, there were no signs of foul play or trauma.

Police was unable to positively identify the body as Ireland until July 16.

The cause of Ireland’s death will be determined by the medical examiner.

County police are continuing to investigate his death.

