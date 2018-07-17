  • WJZ 13On Air

MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A second arrest has been made in the murder of 17-year-old Neris Goivani Bonilla-Palacios, who was found dead in Annapolis in October 2017.

Homicide detectives from Anne Arundel County arrested and charged 17-year-old Marcos Antonio Melendez-Gamez on June 18 for the murder.

A second arrest was made on July 10 of a second suspect, 22-year-old Brandon A. Recinos-Guardado. Guardado was issued a detainer, as he was currently in jail in Louisiana. On July 16, Guardado was extradited to Maryland and served his arrest warrant charging him of first and second degree murder and other charges of Palacios. He is being held without bond in the Annue Arundel County Detention Center.

