BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just looking at the haze of the morning in this day’s first light made me want to break out in a sweat. Right now the dew point is 73°. On our graphic of, what I have been calling the “dew point pit of misery-dilly dilly”, that 73° is on the “oppressive” line.

So now we have this cold front, (which will give us GREAT weather over the next three days), getting ready to slice into this unstable air mass at the worst time possible, during the heat of the day. During the most unstable time of the day for this humid air mass. This, as you know, is the recipe for potentially big t-storms.

We are in a marginal category for severe weather, but do not diminish the severity of the word “marginal”. You are knowledgeable consumers and we have seen just how bad even a small thunderstorm can be. So we will be on point throughout the day watching this, potentially, developing situation. Check back here, at wjz.com for a look at radar, and updates, through the day.

There is also something else I’d like you to do. And that is to make some big “me time” plans for the next three days. Beautiful weather is on the way. And during the Summer don’t waste this opportunity for some comfortable fun. Have at it!

MB!

