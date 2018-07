BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — A woman had to be rescued Tuesday afternoon after her vehicle became stuck in Baltimore County because of high waters.

The rescued happened after water became too high to pass on Philadelphia Rd., south of Campbell Blvd.

Three firefighters in rescue gear were able to make it to the car, and walk the woman to dry ground.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook