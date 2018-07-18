BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s touted as the most intense basketball competition in the world, with $2 million up for grabs, and the winner-take-all tournament is coming back to Charm City.

The Basketball Tournament, also known as TBT, made its debut in Baltimore last year. Now, it’s making a return appearance, this time at Morgan State.

“It gives us an opportunity to showcase even more that Morgan is a national university and Morgan is a global university,” said Dr. David Wilson, Morgan State University president.

The tournament, which will be broadcast on ESPN, is incredible exposure for Morgan.

“As an athletic director, I understand that the department of athletics is the window to the university and one of my main priorities is making sure I open that window for the rest of the country and the rest of the world to see how special we are here at Morgan,” Athletic Director Ed Scott said.

It’s a slam dunk for Baltimore.

“The light does shine on Baltimore because of the TBT and this tournament,” Baltimore City Mayor Catharine Pugh said. “We want our young people to come out and experience this national attention, but also the competitiveness that takes place. I was at the game. It is exciting!”

The event would also incorporate fans.

“Our goal here is that during those two nights, we want to see this arena full,” Dr. Wilson said. “We want to see 8,000 fans here to further promote the economic impact that this will have on our great city.”

Players from around the world participate in the chance to reunite with old friends and teammates and the possibility of being noticed by NBA or overseas scouts. It’s also a great opportunity to get young fans involved.

“I feel like it’s a great event for the city,” said Will Barton, a forward for the Denver Nuggets. “It’s good to bring the community out and good to bring the kids out and show them the success and have a great environment and atmosphere to have here and want to be a part of it.”

The tournament will take place in August.

