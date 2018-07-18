LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A Linthicum Heights man was arrested for animal abuse after he allegedly dragged his dog behind his car Saturday night.

Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 200 block of Charles Road around 8:55 p.m. for a complaint of animal abuse.

The citizen told police he saw a man dragging a dog behind his vehicle.

When he confronted the man, an argument ensued and the man told him he was teaching his dog a lesson for running away.

Officers went to the suspects’s home to find the man, his dog and get his plate numbers for Animal Control’s investigation.

Animal Control officers arrived and saw the dog, Rebel, was limping and had blood on its right front paw.

Rebel's Injury Credit; Anne Arundel County Police

Rebel Credit; Anne Arundel County Police

The dog was taken into Animal Control’s custody and taken to a veterinarian to be cared for, while they applied for an arrest warrant.

On Tuesday night, 53-year-old Herbert Carl Sensibaugh, was charged with four counts of animal cruelty.

Officers placed Sensibaugh under arrest and served him his warrants early Wednesday morning.

In his possession, police found of a small amount of suspected cocaine, 68 Oxycodone pills, 15 morphine pills, and 12 Endocet pills.

