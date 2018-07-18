ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County Police officer will not face charges after he shot a suspect during a police shoplifting call that turned into a police pursuit.

The office of State’s Attorney For Baltimore County Scott Shellenberger said following Wednesday’s hearing in the case, the grand jury declined to issue charges against Officer McCain.

MORE: 2 Charged In Alleged Shoplifting Turned Pursuit In Baltimore County

It was on July 3 that 32-year-old Robyn Slack of Baltimore and 38-year-old Micah Tucker of Baltimore allegedly shoplifted from a Parkville Walgreens before fleeing police called to the scene.

Police chased the suspects into Rosedale, that’s where Officer McCain fire shots at the vehicle, striking Tucker in the arm after the driver refused to stop.

RELATED: Bodycam Footage Shows What Led Up To Baltimore Co. Police Shooting

Both Slack and Tucker were charged with two counts of theft. Slack was also charged with second-degree assault.