BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One sure sign football season is almost here? Veteran players join the rookies at Ravens training camp Wednesday. They will report to the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.

The team’s first full workout is scheduled for Thursday.

Construction at the team complex is complete this year so as many as 2,000 fans a day can come in and watch.

