GROTON, NH (CBS) – A 71-year-old woman was injured after encountering a bear in her home in the middle of the night, New Hampshire wildlife authorities say.

Apryl Rogers’ daughter believes the bear came in through the side door and started rummaging through the kitchen.

“We have a 71-year-old attacked by a bear with facial injuries… she believes the bear is gone,” dispatchers said.

While Apryl Rogers’ daughter Stacey has seen bears in the area before, this is something she never expected.

“After it attacked her somehow some way she was able to get to a phone and call911 which is a miracle in itself,” Stacey Murray said.

Rogers is in a wheelchair and right now Murray says it’s unclear if she tried opening the kitchen door for the bear to get out.

“She was yelling at the bear to get out,” Murray said, describing the encounter as “really very scary.”

Claw marks were in the kitchen door and the cabinets were emptied.

“This was just a complete mess. Even the door to the oven was open there was bear feces everywhere there was blood all over the place. It was like a war happened,” she explained.

Her family could do nothing but wait while Rogers underwent more than a six-hour surgery.

“Her injuries are all facial injuries she has nothing else because it swiped her a couple times. There’s a possibility she gonna lose an eye and we are not sure about the other one right now,” she added.

Murray says her mother also has several fractures to her neck and head.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say an attack like this is highly unusual. They believe the bear got bold and wandered into the home looking for food.

“Even though she was in her own home she ended up in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Major Jim Juneau said.

As for Rogers, her family says she’s strong, but this is beyond scary.

“It’s disconcerting that there’s a bear around here that just wants to bush it’s way into somebody’s house. Having bears in the area is one thing… having it come into a house is another thing,” Murray explained.

Fish and Game officials are trying to track and trap the bear.

As for Rogers, she’s expected to be OK.

