  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Johns Hopkins

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Processed meats like bacon and hot dogs are bad for your mental health, say researchers.

According to researchers at Johns Hopkins, people who eat meats cured with nitrates are three times more likely to experience a manic episode.

Apparently, added nitrates are associated with hyperactivity and insomnia.

Researchers said experiments in rats showed mania-like hyperactivity after just a few weeks on diets with added nitrates.

They say this new study adds to evidence that certain diets and potentially the amounts and types of bacteria in the gut may contribute to mania and other disorders that affect the brain.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s