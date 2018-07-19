BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Processed meats like bacon and hot dogs are bad for your mental health, say researchers.

According to researchers at Johns Hopkins, people who eat meats cured with nitrates are three times more likely to experience a manic episode.

Apparently, added nitrates are associated with hyperactivity and insomnia.

Researchers said experiments in rats showed mania-like hyperactivity after just a few weeks on diets with added nitrates.

They say this new study adds to evidence that certain diets and potentially the amounts and types of bacteria in the gut may contribute to mania and other disorders that affect the brain.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook