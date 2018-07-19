BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Police Department officer has been suspended after police say he was charged with DUI after crashing into several parked vehicles.

Larry Worsley, a police sergeant who has been with Baltimore PD for 15 years, was charged on a criminal summons with DUI.

He is accused of hitting several parked cars while driving his police vehicle in the 1100 block of Argonne Dr. on Saturday.

There is also an internal investigation being conducted by Baltimore PD.

No further details have been released at this time.

Worsley was assigned to the Anti-Crime Section.

