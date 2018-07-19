Filed Under:Lip sync Battle, Local TV

HARFORD CO., Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland sheriff’s department has joined in with the biggest summer trend in the law enforcement community — the lip-sync battle.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office did a lip sync to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling.”

The department tweeted out, “Ladies and Gentlemen…it’s the moment you’ve all been asking for. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has accepted and is presenting the lip sync challenge.”

Just last week, Norfolk Police Department was the first Virginia police department to take on the challenge that started in Texas earlier this summer.

