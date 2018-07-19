BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Food Lion is among several stores recalling cream-filled snack cakes that were sold throughout the U.S. due to the potential threat of salmonella.

Flowers Foods, Inc. is recalling Swiss rolls sold under the brand names Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square, and Great Value. The treats were distributed nationwide.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of these recalled items.

Click here for all the Food Lion stores being impacted.

Click here for more specifics on the recalled items and the symptoms of salmonella.

