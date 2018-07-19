BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another beautiful day for us. Another sunny mild afternoon for us. And another one of the way tomorrow! If only the weather for the weekend were that easy. Life is going to get a bit convoluted Saturday, Sunday, and Monday as not 1 but 2 Low’s swing our way. And with the second one deciding to hang around for a while. Here’s how it squares away.

On Saturday a pretty quick moving Low will ride up the coast and spread moisture inland. Question is how far inland. (Almost like one of those Winter scenarios… “where there is going to be a snow rain line..how far inland will it rain or become snow?”.. One of those deals.) Once Low number one scoots North, a second Low moving slowly out of the Dakota’s arrives and stalls. It is this Low that could give the inland Mid-Atlantic its’ best chance of rain and that would be Sunday night, and Monday. Slow clearing will begin Tuesday. As you can see there are a lot of “moving parts” to this outlook. As we enter the weekend let’s keep an eye on them, and see if any changes, in or not in our favor, develop. And in the meanwhile enjoy this Sunny, and mild day!

MB!

