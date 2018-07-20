  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say the 7-year-old who was shot while sitting in the backseat of a car in west Baltimore has died from her injuries.

The Baltimore Police Department confirms that Taylor Hayes died Thursday morning.

She had been hospitalized for two weeks, fighting for her life and having multiple surgeries.

Baltimore PD officials are set to hold a press conference Friday morning about their investigation into Hayes’ death.

