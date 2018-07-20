MONTGOMERY CO., Md. (WJZ) — While investigating an animal hoarding case in Montgomery County, authorities removed 71 animals from a home.

Officers with the Montgomery County Police Animal Services Division have removed 70 cats and a rabbit from the home after being called on July 14 about someone housing an excessive amount of animals.

Police say the home is in the 12000 block of Sweetbough Court in North Potomac.

The first day of their investigation, officers removed 53 cats and a rabbit.

After further investigation, 17 more cats were removed and taken to Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center, along with the 53 other animals.

This case is still under investigation, so no further details are being released at this time.

Police have not announced what, if any, charges the owner of these animals could face.

Additional information is expected to be released when the investigation in complete.

