  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Housing

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore has been awarded a $30 million federal grant that will support the city’s $889 million plan to revitalize three neighborhoods.

News outlets report the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant is being awarded to cities as part of the agency’s Choice Neighborhoods Initiative. Department Mid-Atlantic regional administrator Joe DeFelice says the grants are used to replace distressed properties with mixed-income housing, encourage commercial activity and connect families with employment, health and education services.

The Baltimore Sun reports DeFelice announced the grant Thursday during a news conference with Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.

The money will help Baltimore’s effort to redevelop the 75-year-old Perkins Homes public housing development, the site of the former Somerset public housing development and Old Town. Pugh says the neighborhoods have been neglected for decades.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s