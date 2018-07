ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A state of emergency in Ellicott City has come to an end.

Officials announced the end of the declaration a bit earlier than expected.

It was put in place after the deadly flooding on May 27, and wasn’t slated to end until the end of the month.

This means Main Street will be open to car and pedestrian traffic beginning Friday at 5 p.m.

