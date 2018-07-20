BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are interviewing a person of interest in connection with the death of a 1-year-old boy in Baltimore.
18-month-old Zaray Gray was found unresponsive in the 2800 block of Forest Glen Rd. on Wednesday.
Gray was taken to a local hospital by first responders, but was later pronounced dead. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Baltimore Police Department investigators were able to determine that the child was left in the care of his mother’s boyfriend.
Police say that the mother found the baby unresponsive after returning home.
Hospital staff told police that Gray had visible injuries and an x-ray showed he had a broken bone.
A person of interest is being interviewed at this time, but no further details have been released.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
