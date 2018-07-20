BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Baltimore man.

Samuel Steed, 67, was last seen Wednesday in the 1600 block of Kennewick Road wearing a green t-shirt, blue jeans and tan Sketchers sneakers.

Family and friends are concerned about Steed’s well-being, according to police.

Steed is 5’5″ and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Samuel Steed is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Northeast District at 410-396-2444, Missing Person’s Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

