BALTIMORE (HOODLINE) — Curious just how far your dollar goes in Baltimore?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Baltimore if you’re on a budget of $1,000/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1704 Thames St., #2 (Fells Point)

Listed at $1,000/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse is located at 1704 Thames St., #2.

The building offers a rear courtyard. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a ceiling fan. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

101 S. Arlington Ave., #A (Hollins Market)

Next, there’s this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment over at 101 S. Arlington Ave., #A. It’s also listed for $1,000/month.

Building amenities include storage space and security cameras. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, ceiling fans, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

2310 Hunter St. (Barclay)

Here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 2310 Hunter St. that’s going for $1,000/month.

Apartment amenities include a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space. Good news for animal lovers: both small dogs and cats are allowed here pending additional fees.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is a “walker’s paradise,” is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2239 Eutaw Place (Reservoir Hill)

Listed at $1,000/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2239 Eutaw Place.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, exposed brick, closet space and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property on a case-by ase basis.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

10 E. Read St. (Mount Vernon)

Here’s a 17-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 10 E. Read St. that’s going for $1,000/month.

Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, there are in-unit laundry, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, closet space and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are permitted here.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a “walker’s paradise,” is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

