BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A sunny and dry Friday all across the region, but this weekend we will see an abrupt end to the nice weather.

Low pressure heading in from the south and also the west will bring rounds of rain and some thunderstorms to Maryland this weekend.

A flash flood warning is in effect for the eastern shore all weekend, including Cecil County and Delaware. One to three or more inches of rain may fall in the heaviest areas with less rain west of DC and Baltimore metro areas.

There will likely be more rain on Sunday, and chances of rain will continue for each day all next week. Build your ark now, and have a nice weekend.

