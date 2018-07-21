ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ/AP) — Students from a Maryland school where a girl was killed in a shooting and a reporter from the Capital-Gazette newspaper where five people were shot to death last month are urging lawmakers to approve stronger gun-control measures.

Dozens of people rallied Saturday in a driving rain outside the Maryland State House in Annapolis.

The group expressed frustration over what they see as a lack of action by lawmakers on both the state and federal level.

Capital reporter Selene San Felice, who survived the June 28 newsroom attack, says “we need a government that stands up for us.” She added: “I am a journalist and I am a survivor of the latest mass shooting that I know will not be the last.”

Jaxon O’Mara, who will be a senior at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, says she attended the rally because she doesn’t want other communities to go through what hers did. In March, Great Mills student Jaelynn Willey was fatally shot by a classmate.

“I want to make our elected officials more transparent and more accessible,” O’Mara said.

The suspected Capital Gazette shooter, Jarrod Ramos, has been indicted on 23 counts, including five counts of first-degree murder.

Austin Rollins, the teen accused of opening fire inside Great Mills High School in March, died after shooting himself in the head at the school.

The city of Annapolis will hold a benefit concert on July 28 featuring Maryland-bred rockers Good Charlotte to honor the slain Capital Gazette employees.

