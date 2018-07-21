BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are on the hunt for a man they say robbed a woman inside a Harford County grocery store.

Investigators say the man stole the woman’s purse, took her keys and ran around 1 p.m. on June 24. An hour later, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said he returned to the store and stole the victim’s car while she was still at the scene in the 2200 block of Hanson Rd. in Edgewood.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 443-409-3333.

