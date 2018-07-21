Tonight at 11:15:Purple Preview Show: A Look At The Upcoming Ravens Season
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMe, Myself & I
    8:30 PMMe, Myself & I
    9:00 PMMe, Myself & I
    9:30 PMLiving Biblically
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are on the hunt for a man they say robbed a woman inside a Harford County grocery store.

Investigators say the man stole the woman’s purse, took her keys and ran around 1 p.m. on June 24. An hour later, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said he returned to the store and stole the victim’s car while she was still at the scene in the 2200 block of Hanson Rd. in Edgewood.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 443-409-3333.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s