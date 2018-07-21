BALTIMORE, MD- Baltimore City Police are investigating several overnight shootings that left a total of 10 shot and one dead.

The first incident occurred around 7: 24 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Mary Avenue. While searching the area, police were notified of a 19-year-old man seeking treatment at an area hospital.

Around 10:58 p.m. officers were notified of another shooting victim, this time a 44-year-old man. investigators were able to determine the victim was shot in the 2600 block of Patapsco Avenue after he was involved in a dispute. Police say they have identified a person of interest in this case.

Four people were shot in the 1000 block of Dundalk Ave around 12:44 a.m. Saturday. Responding officers say they found a 27-year-old woman, a 34-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman all suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg.

Moments later police located a fourth victim, a 26-year-old man at an area hospital who had also been shot on Dundalk Avenue.

Officers on duty in the Central District were called to the 400 block of Saratoga Street for a reported shooting around 1:56 a.m. When they arrived they were flagged down by a 29-year-old woman who had been shot in the jaw. The woman told police she was shot after she was involved in an argument about a vehicle on a nearby parking lot.

About 30 minutes later, two shooting victims walked into an area hospital in North Baltimore. Police say the victims, a 29-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were both suffering from gunshot wounds in the torso area.

According to police, the victims said they were shot during a robbery in the 400 block of 26th Street near Barclay Street.

An unidentified man was shot and killed around 7:00 a.m. Saturday near a basketball court in the 2700 block of Rittenhouse Avenue.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

