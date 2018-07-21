OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — From the newest roster additions to expectations on both sides of the ball, here’s a look at what the Ravens are working on ahead of the upcoming season.

BALTIMORE RAVENS (9-7)

CAMP OPENED: July 18, Owings Mills, Maryland

LAST YEAR: The Ravens missed playoffs for the third straight season, falling to Cincinnati in the finale when a victory would have earned Baltimore a playoff berth. Though the Ravens posted a winning record for the first time since 2014, a disappointing finish was the takeaway from the season in which quarterback Joe Flacco struggled and defense played well in spurts. A telling statistic from 2017: Flacco averaged 5.7 yards per attempt, more than a half-yard less than his previous low for a single season.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: QB Lamar Jackson, WR Michael Crabtree, WR Willie Snead, TE Hayden Hurst, QB Robert Griffin III, WR John Brown.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: WR Jeremy Maclin, WR Mike Wallace, RB Danny Woodhead, CB Lardarius Webb, WR Michael Campanaro, defensive coordinator Dean Pees.

CAMP NEEDS: The Ravens need to solidify the offensive line because heavy-footed Flacco will need time in the pocket to be effective. The team will determine its starting center in camp, and can only hope rookie tackle Orlando Brown can shore up the right side of the line. The best lineman on the team, guard Marshal Yanda, participated in only two games last year, so depth at that position is a must.

EXPECTATIONS: The Ravens hope a busy offseason will help get them back into playoffs and make some noise in January. General manager Ozzie Newsome, who will step aside after season, worked hard to get Flacco a variety of targets — most notably Crabtree and Snead. New defensive coordinator Don Martindale promises more aggressive scheme and return to the day when the Ravens’ defense was nasty and effective. It’s uncertain how nimble QB Jackson will blend into mix, but the Ravens have spent a good deal of time at minicamp finding ways to get him on the field.

