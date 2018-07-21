Tonight at 11:15:Purple Preview Show: A Look At The Upcoming Ravens Season
By Meg McNamara
Filed Under:Meg McNamara Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a very soggy Saturday, the threat for flash flooding continues overnight.

Central Maryland is under a Flash Flood Watch through Sunday at 2 a.m.

What started as drizzle Saturday morning turned into heavy showers in the afternoon and evening.

All the moisture is thanks to an area of low pressure centered over the state.

Sunday will be gray and wet but the rain will likely be less persistent and widespread. A few morning showers may pop up but they’re much more likely in the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s.

We won’t be drying out anytime soon with chances for rain staying in the forecast all week.

