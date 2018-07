BALTIMORE – The Maryland Emergency Management Agency has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City and County, Harford County, and Howard County until 3:45 p.m. Thunderstorms in the area may produce up to 2 inches of rain which can cause flooding in some areas.

There is also a flash flood warning for Baltimore City and Southern Baltimore County until 6:45 p.m.

