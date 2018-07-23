BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the death of an 18-month-old baby in Baltimore.

According to Baltimore police, both officers and paramedics responded to the 2800 block of Forest Glen Road on July 18 around 9:30 p.m. for a call of an unresponsive child.

Zaray Gray was taken to Sinai Hospital where the baby was pronounced dead a short time later.

The baby was in the care of the mother’s boyfriend and when she arrived home she found the baby unresponsive.

Detectives were called to the scene and took over the investigation.

Hospital personnel told police there were visible injuries on Zaray’s body. A post mordem X-ray showed a broken bone.

Police took Francois Browne into custody on July 20 and charged him with first-degree murder.

He’s currently being held at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center.

