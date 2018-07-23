Comments
PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County firefighters helped rescue a few ducklings that fell into a storm drain Sunday in Pasadena.
According to WJZ viewer Henry Sherwood, his wife Donna found a duck who had lost her brood near the Walmart in the Festival at Pasadena shopping center.
She called for help and several Anne Arundel County area firefighters came to the ducklings rescue.
There were eight ducklings rescued in total.
According to fire spokesman Russ Davies, the call came in around 10 a.m.
The ducklings were escorted across a busy street to the grass
