PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County firefighters helped rescue a few ducklings that fell into a storm drain Sunday in Pasadena.

According to WJZ viewer Henry Sherwood, his wife Donna found a duck who had lost her brood near the Walmart in the Festival at Pasadena shopping center.

AACO_ducks Anne Arundel County firefighters help rescue ducklings from a storm drain in Pasadena. Credit: Donna Sherwood

AACO_duck2 Anne Arundel County firefighters help rescue ducklings from a storm drain in Pasadena. Credit: Donna Sherwood

duck_rescue Anne Arundel County firefighters help rescue ducklings from a storm drain in Pasadena. Credit: Henry Sherwood

She called for help and several Anne Arundel County area firefighters came to the ducklings rescue.

There were eight ducklings rescued in total.

According to fire spokesman Russ Davies, the call came in around 10 a.m.

The ducklings were escorted across a busy street to the grass

