WEATHER ALERT:Flood Warnings, Flash Flood Watches Issued In Maryland
Filed Under:House Fire, Howard County Fire

CLARKSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A house fire in Howard County had nearly 100 firefighters responding to the 7-alarm blaze around 2 a.m. Monday.

One firefighter was injured and taken to the emergency room where he later passed away. Officials say the 13-year veteran fell through the floor. All 3 people who were inside the home at the time made it out safely.

WJZ’s Mike Schuh said the smoke was so heavy at times that it was difficult to see people standing just a few feet away.

All of the firefighters were ordered out of the home as it was hosed down in what was called a defensive posture.

According to Maryland real estate records, the house belongs to Howard County politician Janet Siddiqui, who is running for County Council. Saddiqui is currently serving on the county school board.

There was a lightning storm in the area at the time but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

