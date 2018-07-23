TORONTO (AP) – Ontario’s police watchdog says a second person is dead after gunman shot 14 people in Toronto’s Greektown neighborhood.

A spokeswoman for the province’s Special Investigations Unit, Monica Hudon, says three people are dead including the gunman in the Danforth Street attack. No further details were given on the second victim. Police confirmed one victim died Sunday night and a young girl was in critical condition.

The unit says police located the 29-year-old suspect about three blocks away from the scene and exchanged fire. áIt said the man fled, then was found dead back on Danforth.

It was not immediately clear whether the man killed himself or died of injuries after being shot by police.

The Special Investigations Unit will determine how the man died and whether there was any police wrongdoing. The unit is automatically called in to investigate all deaths and serious injuries where police are involved.

