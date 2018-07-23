BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The tropical connection to the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic will continue to bring a plume of very moist air into the region most of this week.

There are more advisories for possible flooding all across the region and streams in many areas are full or nearly so.

Additional rain of one to four inches may fall over the next few days, which will only exacerbate the situation.

Some drier air may finally head our way on Thursday and Friday, and may also linger in the start of the weekend.

Stay dry and, as always, when a road is covered in water turn around, don’t drown.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook