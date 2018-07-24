ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — One man has died and another man was injured during a home invasion in Essex early Tuesday.

Around 4:44 a.m., police were called to the 800 block of Arncliffe Road for a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

A man was located outside the home suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries, but is expected to survive.

A second man was found inside the home with a fatal gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway by detectives from the Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit and they suspect this to be a targeted home invasion and robbery.

Detectives say that there is no further threat to the community.

This article is authored by Emma Tucker.