CLARKSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — An investigation continues into the cause of the fire at a Clarksville home where a veteran firefighter lost his life Monday.

Woodscape Drive was closed to traffic Tuesday as fire investigators surveyed the mansion where a fire started around 2 a.m. Monday.

Howard County Firefighter Nathan Flynn, a 13-year-veteran, was inside the home when he fell through the first floor around 2:20 a.m.

Woodscape Drive in Clarksville is closed to traffic today as the investigation continues into a house fire that killed a Howard County firefighter yesterday morning.

It took rescuers 22 more minutes to find Flynn in the basement of the smoke-filled home. Flynn was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Now, investigators from the ATF and the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office are trying to determine what caused the 7-alarm fire.

Homeowner Janet Siddiqui and her three children meet with an ATF officer in the driveway of their home.

The home caught fire after a reported lightening strike, but officials have not yet officially said the cause.

Flynn, the married father of five, volunteered at the Susquehanna Hose Company for 18 months, in addition to working full-time for the Howard County Fire Department.

A GoFundMe was set up by his fellow firefighters to support his family — it’s already raised more than the $50,000 goal.

Siddiqui and her husband Nayab donated $10,000 to the fund.

