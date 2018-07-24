BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A Delaware man was arrested on the Hatem Bridge Sunday with six different drugs, a loaded handgun and in a stolen vehicle.

A Maryland Transportation Authority Police police officer stopped Jerome P. Johnson, a 52-year-old man from Wilmington on the Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge for driving a stolen car, which was a 2018 Nissan Altima.

During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered a loaded handgun, carisoperodol, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms and xanax pills.

The MDTA Police charged Johnson with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, five counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance (CDS) not marijuana, possession CDS marijuana, theft under $25,000 and transporting a firearm in a vehicle.

After processing, officers transported Mr. Johnson to the Harford County Detention Center and he is being held on $7,500 bail.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

This article is authored by Emma Tucker.