WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watches In Effect In Maryland
Filed Under:Salisbury

FRUITLAND, Md. (WJZ) — A teen is still missing a year after she was seen in Fruitland, Maryland.

Cadesia Fields, who is now 19, was last seen on July 24, 2017.

The National Center For Missing and Exploited Children report she was last seen with an adult male.

She may be in Baltimore or Salisbury, Maryland.

ncmec cadesiafields Maryland Teen Still Missing 1 Year Later

She is 5-foot-6 with black hair and brown eyes. She may have “MC” tattooed on her forearm.

Anyone with information about Cadesia is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Fruitland Police Department (Maryland) at 1-410-548-2803.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s