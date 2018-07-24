FRUITLAND, Md. (WJZ) — A teen is still missing a year after she was seen in Fruitland, Maryland.

Cadesia Fields, who is now 19, was last seen on July 24, 2017.

The National Center For Missing and Exploited Children report she was last seen with an adult male.

She may be in Baltimore or Salisbury, Maryland.

She is 5-foot-6 with black hair and brown eyes. She may have “MC” tattooed on her forearm.

Anyone with information about Cadesia is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Fruitland Police Department (Maryland) at 1-410-548-2803.

