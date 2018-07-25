BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday with multiple rounds of torrential rainfall, impacting various areas and resulting in flash flooding.

The flash flood watch continues until 6 p.m. this evening for areas including Anne Arundel, Calvert, Baltimore County, Carroll, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Charles, Frederick, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Prince Georges, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore, St. Mary’s and Washington.

Urban areas, locations along streams and creeks, and poor drainage areas are most vulnerable to flash flooding.

Flood warnings were also issued until 4 p.m. for Baltimore city and Baltimore County — including Cockeysville, Mays Chapel, Timonium, Hampton, Lutherville-Timonium, Lutherville, Glencoe, Hunt Valley, Sparks, Parkton, Phoenix, Hereford, Jacksonville and Monkton.

At 11:35 a.m. reporting gauges show flooding continuing on Gunpoweder Falls in Glencoe and Sparks. The stream has peaked and is beginning to fall.

At 11:37 a.m. gauges show flooding on the Patapsco River between Elkrigde and Pumphrey. Several roads are still flooded in the region.

Baltimore, Elkridge, Glen Burnie, Arbutus, Ferndale, Brooklyn Park, Pumphrey, Linthicum, Lansdowne, Hanover, Halethorpe and Linthicum Heights may continue to experience flooding.

