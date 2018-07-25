WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography, unregistered guns and explosive devices hidden in an underground bunker.

Caleb Andrew Bailey was sentenced to 16 years Wednesday, followed by lifetime supervised release. He must also register as a sex offender.

Authorities executed federal search warrants Bailey’s home in Waldorf in May.

Law enforcement found an underground bunker containing machine guns, machine gun manufacturing parts and devices, other firearms, explosives, unregistered short-barreled rifles and destructive devices, covert recording devices and child pornography on electronic devices.

Officials said one electronic device was located within the bunker. Other devices were removed from Bailey’s bedroom and from the woods where they had been hidden by a 17-year-old minor victim who was instructed by Bailey.

The minor, who was at the home during the search warrant, said Bailey had told him to remove a laptop, camera and an external hard drive from the home and cover them with leaves by a nearby footbridge in the woods.

At his parents’ home in Bailey’s bedroom, an electronic device was found that contained internet searches indicative of child pornography, according to prosecutors.

An investigation revealed that Bailey used hidden cameras to record videos of boys. Prosecutors said Bailey recorded more than 100 videos of the victims between March 2014 and January 2016.

Bailey also had other images and videos of child pornography on various electronic devices, including a hard drive located within his bunker that did not appear to have been produced by him.

In a statement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland wrote, “These images and videos included depictions of prepubescent minors and depictions of sadistic or masochistic conduct involving minors (bondage).”

In total, the collection of child pornography included more than 280 images and 54 videos depicting children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

