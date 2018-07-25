BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD (WJZ) — A Baltimore County substitute teacher was arrested on Tuesday for child abuse and sexual assault charges.

Scott Thomas McCruden, 31, is charged with sex abuse of a minor, third degree sex offense, fourth degree sexual contact and second degree child abuse of a child in his custody.

A warrant for his arrest was issued by the District Court of Maryland for Baltimore County on July 19, which was served at his home on Tuesday morning.

In Sept. 2017, McCruden was hired by the parents of a nine-year-old girl to be a babysitter and tutor, but the parents ended his employment in May 2018 after their child showed signs of anxiety and distress when McCruden was scheduled to babysit.

At that time, police were contacted and an investigation into McCruden revealed he had inappropriate physical and sexual contact with the girl at both the child’s home and his, as well as in his vehicle when he picked her up from school.

The abuse included inappropriate touching and pinching of the girl’s buttocks and “disciplinary” pinching.

McCruden worked as a temporary substitute teacher for Baltimore County Public Schools between Sept. 2017 and June 2018. He worked mainly at schools in eastern Baltimore County for varying grades and subjects. McCruden is no longer employed by the county.

Police and school officials do not believe McCruden had any inappropriate behavior with minors while working for Baltimore County as a substitute teacher, but detectives from the Baltimore County Police Crimes Against Children Unit are encouraging parents to talk to their children about notifying a trusted adult if they believe they have experienced any inappropriate activity with McCruden.

McCruden is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on no bail status pending a bail review hearing later Wednesday.

Grace Clark (WJZ Intern) contributed to this article

