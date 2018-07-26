ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan has directed state agencies to work together to keep Marylanders safe and informed following continued flooding.

Due to rainfall, the Conowingo Dam has announced they are opening spill gates. Significant amounts of rain and water flow in the Susquehanna River have prompted this response.

Port Deposit Mayor, Wayne L. Tome Sr., has called for a voluntary evacuation in Port Deposit in Cecil County. Port Deposit officials stated those without transportation should report to the Town Hall for a shuttle.

The Bainbridge Elementary School at 41 Preston Drive, Port Deposit, Md., will serve as a receiving center for residents without shelter options.

“Maryland state agencies are actively engaged and working around the clock to provide any support needed to Port Deposit and the areas surrounding the Conwingo Dam,” Governor Hogan said. “I urge all local residents to put safety first and heed all warnings from local officials. Our administration is committed to doing all that we can to ensure Marylanders remain safe and impacted communities are able to recover from this severe weather.”

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency advises the public, especially those living in or around Port Deposit to be aware during this event, and to:

Put your safety first, avoid Port Deposit and any flooded areas

Heed all warnings from your local officials and if told to evacuate, do so immediately. Call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.

Never drive on a road if there is flood water. Turn Around. Don’t Drown!

Never drive around barricades. Local responders use them to safely direct traffic out of flooded areas.

Don’t forget about your pets and be sure to lock your home.

Discuss what to do in an evacuation with everyone in your family and

know where you will go if an evacuation is called. Assemble everything your family will need in advance if you must evacuate your home and select a safe meeting point.

Create a first aid kit that includes your family’s prescription medications, baby formula, special needs supplies, and documents, like passports, driver’s license and birth certificates (pack sanitation supplies and special items for babies, senior citizens or disabled family members).

Pack one change of clothes and shoes per person as well as one blanket or sleeping bag per person.

Write down the name of your insurance company, policy number and telephone number and keep it in a safe place.

Include an extra set of car keys, your credit cards, cash and/or traveler’s checks. Don’t forget your important emergency contact numbers.

Only return when officials say it is safe to do so. You may be gone for some time but it’s for your safety.

