ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Police identified a man that died inside a home in Essex during what they believe was a home invasion.

According to police the deceased suspect was identified as 20-year-old of Tarae Damon Holton of the 100 block of Saint Charles Road of Baltimore.

They are still looking for the man’s two accomplices who fled the home prior to officers arriving.

Police were called to the home in the 800 block of Arncliffe Road in Essex around 4:44 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police believe it was a home invasion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. The Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit is continuing their investigation into this incident.

