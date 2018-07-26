BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pair of I-95 on-ramps in Baltimore will be closed overnight over the next few days as crews make repairs.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said the on-ramp from Washington Boulevard to southbound I-95 will be closed Thursday and Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m as workers make fence repairs.

A southbound detour route will direct drivers onto Caton Avenue to southbound I-95. A northbound detour route will direct motorists to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, with access to southbound I-395 and southbound I-95.

The ramp from northbound I-95 to O’Donnell Street will be closed from July 30 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Crews will perform bridge construction to the O’Donnell Street ramp. In the event of inclement weather or other variables, work also may be performed Aug. 1 or Aug. 2. The detour route will direct drivers to Eastern Avenue, Kane Street, southbound I-95 and O’Donnell Street.

