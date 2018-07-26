BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A nice, sunny and totally rain free day. Temperatures got up into the upper 80s and the dewpoint was slowly falling throughout the afternoon, making for a pleasant evening.

Tomorrow, there is a risk of a few showers and possibly severe thunderstorms by later in the day, as a cold front will be crossing into the region. With plenty of moisture and humid air in place, any storm developing may have gusty winds, downpours and even hail.

With the recent rains and wet ground, any strong winds may easily topple trees and could cause power outages and damage.

WJZ will be watching the radars very closely tomorrow and will update any warnings that should arise. Take care, have a nice day.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook