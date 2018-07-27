BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Baltimore Restaurant Week.

That means starting Friday, July 27 through Aug. 5 many city restaurants are offering deals to dine with them.

DEALS

Two-course brunch and lunch menus range from $12 to $20 and three-course dinner ranges from $20 to $25.

RESTAURANTS

On the Baltimore Restaurant Week website you can search all the participating restaurants by cuisine, type of menu or neighborhood.

Search for a restaurant

RESERVATIONS

Feel free to call and ask if you can make a reservation.

You can also make reservations online at Open Table.

PARKING

Baltimore Restaurant Week teamed up with LAZ Parking to allow diners to park in 10 garages across the city in neighborhoods including the Inner Harbor, Mount Vernon and Fell’s, for a reduced flat rate of $5 Monday-Friday and $10 weekend rate. It’s good for up to eight hours.

Here are the participating garages:

400 East Pratt

The Gallery

300 East Lombard

Walters Art Museum

601 N. Calvert

100 East Pratt

1 East Pratt

414 Light Street

Bank of America Lot S. Broadway

Holiday Inn

Other modes of transportation:

For more information you can go to the Baltimore Restaurant Week website.

