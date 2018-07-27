BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Baltimore Restaurant Week.
That means starting Friday, July 27 through Aug. 5 many city restaurants are offering deals to dine with them.
DEALS
Two-course brunch and lunch menus range from $12 to $20 and three-course dinner ranges from $20 to $25.
RESTAURANTS
On the Baltimore Restaurant Week website you can search all the participating restaurants by cuisine, type of menu or neighborhood.
RESERVATIONS
Feel free to call and ask if you can make a reservation.
You can also make reservations online at Open Table.
PARKING
Baltimore Restaurant Week teamed up with LAZ Parking to allow diners to park in 10 garages across the city in neighborhoods including the Inner Harbor, Mount Vernon and Fell’s, for a reduced flat rate of $5 Monday-Friday and $10 weekend rate. It’s good for up to eight hours.
Here are the participating garages:
- 400 East Pratt
- The Gallery
- 300 East Lombard
- Walters Art Museum
- 601 N. Calvert
- 100 East Pratt
- 1 East Pratt
- 414 Light Street
- Bank of America Lot S. Broadway
- Holiday Inn
Other modes of transportation:
For more information you can go to the Baltimore Restaurant Week website.
