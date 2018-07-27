BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bishop Michael Curry released a statement that he will undergo surgery for prostate cancer On Tuesday.

The Bishop said he was diagnosed a few months ago when he went for his annual physical.

His statement says his prognosis looks positive and he will remain in the hospital for at least a day, then return home to recuperate. He anticipates it will take four to six weeks.

Bishop Curry stated he plans to resume his duties in early September and does not anticipate any significant changes in his commitments.

Bishop Curry gained global recognition when he gave the sermon at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and American Meghan Markle.

The Episcopal Church says the selection of Bishop Curry to preach at the royal wedding was a departure from tradition because those sermons are usually given by senior members in the Church of England.

Bishop Curry is the first African-American Presiding Bishop of the National Episcopal Church. He served at the St. James’ Episcopal Church in West Baltimore from 1988 to 2000.

