  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Michael Curry, Prostate cancer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bishop Michael Curry released a statement that he will undergo surgery for prostate cancer On Tuesday.

The Bishop said he was diagnosed a few months ago when he went for his annual physical.

His statement says his prognosis looks positive and he will remain in the hospital for at least a day, then return home to recuperate. He anticipates it will take four to six weeks.

Bishop Curry stated he plans to resume his duties in early September and does not anticipate any significant changes in his commitments.

Bishop Curry gained global recognition when he gave the sermon at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and American Meghan Markle.

RELATED: Former West Baltimore Bishop To Preach At Royal Wedding

The Episcopal Church says the selection of Bishop Curry to preach at the royal wedding was a departure from tradition because those sermons are usually given by senior members in the Church of England.

Bishop Curry is the first African-American Presiding Bishop of the National Episcopal Church. He served at the St. James’ Episcopal Church in West Baltimore from 1988 to 2000.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s