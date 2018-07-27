DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A 19-year-old who was shot in the back across the street from the Eastpoint Mall died, police said Friday.

The teen, identified as Antwuan Cordell Malloy, was shot in the 7800 block of Eastern Avenue around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say Malloy was sitting with two friends on a wall that separates the Everest Pizza Restaurant from a driveway next door when they were approached from behind by the suspect.

When Malloy’s friends noticed the suspect had a handgun, they attempted to run away. But Malloy was struck in the back at least once and collapsed nearby.

He was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where he died hours later.

Police believe Malloy was the intended target of the shooting and are asking anyone who may have information on the shooting or possible suspect to contact police at 410-307-2020. The Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook