BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Weeks after being hit with devastating flooding for the second time in just two years, the Howard County Council approves a one-year freeze on development in the areas surrounding Ellicott City.

The Baltimore Sun reports the emergency legislation blocks the county from issuing permits for projects on properties where runoff from stores can drain into creeks and rivers that flow into Ellicott City.

This comes after the historic town was hit by torrential floods in May that wiped out parts of Main Street once again.

