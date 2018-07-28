An artist in New York quit her day job to make miniature replicas of dogs, so true to life, some mistake them for the real thing.

Using a long silver felting needle, Linda Facci pokes and jabs at her miniature dog creations made of hair and felt. The process to creating a look-alike, each miniature dog begins with a few good photographs.

She started needle felting as a hobby in 2013, and recently quit her job as a creative director of Magnolia Bakery.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook