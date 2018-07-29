BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An online store is looking to raise money to help support the family of a fallen Howard County firefighter killed in the line of duty last week.
Barbells and Badges is offering this t-shirt to benefit Lt. Nathan Flynn.
It's an honor to provide a memorial shirt for Lieutenant Nathan Flynn’s family, Howard County Fire and Rescue Services, Susquehanna Hose Company, his co-workers and friends, and to honor a true HERO. “We remember so heroes live forever” All proceeds will be given to Lieutenant Flynn’s family. ***CLICK LINK IN BIO***
Flynn died Monday while battling a 7-alarm fire in Clarksville.
RELATED: Funeral Held For Firefighter Killed In Howard Co.
He is survived by his wife and five children.
Barbells and Badges says all proceeds will be given to Flynn’s family.
Click here to buy the shirt.
