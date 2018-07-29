Filed Under:Howard County Fire Department, Nathan Flynn

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An online store is looking to raise money to help support the family of a fallen Howard County firefighter killed in the line of duty last week.

Barbells and Badges is offering this t-shirt to benefit Lt. Nathan Flynn.

Flynn died Monday while battling a 7-alarm fire in Clarksville.

He is survived by his wife and five children.

Barbells and Badges says all proceeds will be given to Flynn’s family.

Click here to buy the shirt.

